Fort Worth strangulation suspecta s charge upgraded to capital murder
The man accused of strangling a 22-year-old woman at her Fort Worth apartment last month now faces an upgraded charge of capital murder, according to jail records. The charge was upgraded to capital murder because "enough evidence has been found" to support the accusation that he also sexually assaulted Matheson, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
