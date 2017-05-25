Fort Worth Stockyards makeover leads to split among Billy Bob's Texas owners
For more than 35 years, Billy Bob's Texas has roped in visitors to the Historic Stockyards, making the cavernous honky-tonk, its bull riding, and headlining acts like Willie Nelson and Randy Travis as much a part of the fabric of north Fort Worth as the longhorns that troop down the street every day. But now the owners of Billy Bob's -- many of whom have been involved with the massive entertainment venue since it opened in the 1980s -- are locked in a barroom brawl of sorts over the future of the iconic watering hole, a fight that is pitting old drinking buddies against each other, and a father against his son.
