Fort Worth Stockyards makeover leads to split among Billy Bob's Texas owners

1 hr ago

For more than 35 years, Billy Bob's Texas has roped in visitors to the Historic Stockyards, making the cavernous honky-tonk, its bull riding, and headlining acts like Willie Nelson and Randy Travis as much a part of the fabric of north Fort Worth as the longhorns that troop down the street every day. But now the owners of Billy Bob's -- many of whom have been involved with the massive entertainment venue since it opened in the 1980s -- are locked in a barroom brawl of sorts over the future of the iconic watering hole, a fight that is pitting old drinking buddies against each other, and a father against his son.

