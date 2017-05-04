Fort Worth school board incumbents take early leads
Fort Worth school Trustee Ashley Paz was leading in the District 9 race against challenger Pilar Candia with about 56 percent of 1,116 early votes cast Saturday. Paz's fellow incumbents, T.A. Sims and Norman Robbins, were also leading in early vote tallies.
