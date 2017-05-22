Fort Worth officer on trial in wrongful shooting case: a I need to be ready to firea
A police officer on trial in a wrongful shooting case testified Monday that he was never trained to compensate for the type of accidental shooting in which he wounded a mentally ill man almost two years ago. The two-count indictment accuses Johnson of taking his gun off safety and sliding the pump action back, then forward as the weapon was pointed toward Adams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|23 hr
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC