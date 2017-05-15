Fort Worth officer on trial, accused of shooting man who was holding barbecue fork
A jury has been seated for a trial with an unusual defendant - a police officer indicted in a wrongful shooting case. Fort Worth police officer Courtney Johnson, 35, is accused of shooting Craigory Adams on June 23, 2015, by recklessly handling his shotgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|Mon
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|Sun
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC