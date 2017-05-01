Fort Worth man found dead in swimming pool, police say
A man was found dead Sunday morning at the bottom of the swimming pool at his home, according to Fort Worth police. The man had not been seen since 5:30 p.m. Saturday by his mother, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.
