Fort Worth company linked to scams gets a new name
The name outside the offices of Fort Worth-based Touchdown Sports , which was accused of scamming businesses across the country by claiming to have business relationships with schools that often didn't exist, has changed. The offices in an east Fort Worth business park now say Boost Sports and there's also a new website promoting T-shirts, cups and other items similar to those promoted by Touchdown Sports.
