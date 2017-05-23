Fort Worth builder using digital fund...

Fort Worth builder using digital funding platform to finance community

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Fort Worth-based developer is moving ahead with plans to use a digital currency platform to fund its $655 million residential project in Tarrant County. Serene Country Homes Group has begun a fundraising effort for its project with a blockchain online platform using digital currency.

