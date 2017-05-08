Former Irving mayor joins Trump team as HUD administrator in Fort Worth
Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne is officially a U.S. Housing and Urban Development regional administrator - and based in Fort Worth. Duyne, who said earlier this year she wouldn't seek a third term in office, will oversee HUD programs in five states - Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
