Former Irving mayor joins Trump team ...

Former Irving mayor joins Trump team as HUD administrator in Fort Worth

11 hrs ago

Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne is officially a U.S. Housing and Urban Development regional administrator - and based in Fort Worth. Duyne, who said earlier this year she wouldn't seek a third term in office, will oversee HUD programs in five states - Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

