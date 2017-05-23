Forest Hill woman dies days after crashing on I-35 in Fort Worth
A 26-year-old woman died Monday evening from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Fort Worth. Wendy Clewis, of Forest Hill, was following or chasing her baby's father in another car on Interstate 35W near Morningside Drive when she "wrecked out," said Officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Mon
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC