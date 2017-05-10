Five-Building Office Property Sells I...

Five-Building Office Property Sells In Fort Worth

Read more: D Magazine

The former headquarters in Fort Worth of Lhoist North America, a mineral and lime producing company, has been sold by Chemical Management Co. The five-building office property at 3700 Hulen Street, which sits on 2.6 acres, was purchased by 3700 Hulen LLC. The buildings total 45,118 square feet in Fort Worth's West/Southwest submarket.

