Five-Building Office Property Sells In Fort Worth
The former headquarters in Fort Worth of Lhoist North America, a mineral and lime producing company, has been sold by Chemical Management Co. The five-building office property at 3700 Hulen Street, which sits on 2.6 acres, was purchased by 3700 Hulen LLC. The buildings total 45,118 square feet in Fort Worth's West/Southwest submarket.
