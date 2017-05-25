Fire heavily damages vacant Fort Wort...

Fire heavily damages vacant Fort Worth house

19 hrs ago

A vacant house in east Fort Worth was destroyed by a fire late Wednesday night. The fire ignited in the 5100 block of Sunshine Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Firefighters quickly doused the flames, and no one was injured.

Start the conversation

