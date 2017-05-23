Facilities town hall meetings underway in Fort Worth school district
A community meeting is planned for Wednesday evening at Paschal High School to offer information on an upcoming facilities master plan and how it might affect Tanglewood Elementary. Overcrowding at Tanglewood, 3060 Overton Park Drive, has drawn concerns from parents and community members from that attendance zone.
