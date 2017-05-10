Emeril Lagasse surprises Fort Worth mom with breakfast in bed
Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse surprised a Fort Worth mom with breakfast in bed Friday morning -- and he even supplied the bed. In a well-planned surprise, Lagasse came to Fort Worth with a camera crew from ABC's " Good Morning America " to honor Lea Siegel, operations manager at Harmony School of Innovation in Fort Worth .
