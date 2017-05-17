Dona t just say West 7th; ita s now officially Crockett Row at West 7th
The busy West 7th retail development in Fort Worth has seen lots of changes over the years, as restaurants and shops have come and gone. Vestar, which manages the bevy of restaurants and shops near Fort Worth's museum district, said Tuesday it's rebranding the area with the name of the street that runs through its center for three blocks between University Drive and Foch Street.
