Do I really need a presence sensor?

Do I really need a presence sensor?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Control Design

Back in the '80s and '90s, when 20 free-standing doors of relay logic panels, lined up in a row, would be replaced by a five-door PLC and power panel with four large racks full of about 1,000 I/O points, it made sense to resist distributed I/O It's not okay to grab the nearest roll of wire off the shelf and begin to wire a control panel or machine. There are many requirements to follow, including ampacity, color and many other characteristics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Control Design.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Tue Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) Mon Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Mon Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) May 8 Jackson 5
Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire May 7 maria_tortilla620 1
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Where Da White Women At May 7 Reginald Kimbro 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC