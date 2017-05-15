Developer seeks incentive for Ikea-anchored project in Fort Worth
The City Council is considering a deal with the developer of a mixed-used project to be anchored by Ikea in far north Fort Worth that would rebate up to $18 million in sales taxes. The economic development agreement is with a limited partnership called NTP35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|Mon
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|Sun
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC