Demoted Fort Worth police officer criticizes chief
Captain Vance Keyes, demoted on Friday from deputy chief, criticizes Chief Joel Fitzgerald for what he believes is too severe a punishment. Lightning might have ignited a fire and heavily damaged a house in the 8000 block of Oak Knoll Drive in North Richland Hills on Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC