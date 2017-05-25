Dallas settles legal fight with Monty...

Dallas settles legal fight with Monty Bennett over East Texas pipeline

17 hrs ago

After four years of legal battles over a water pipeline designed to run through Monty Bennett's East Texas ranch, the Dallas City Council voted on Wednesday to settle with the Dallas hotel magnate rather than continue with a condemnation lawsuit. The $2.3 billion Integrated Pipeline Project is being built by the Tarrant Regional Water District.

