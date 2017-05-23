Dallas is No. 6 and Fort Worth No. 7 in U.S. in population growth
Fort Worth added almost 20,000 residents from July 2015 to July 2016, the seventh most of any city in the United States, according to U.S. Census population estimates released Thursday. Texas also dominated the top 15 in terms of percentage growth, with Conroe , Frisco , McKinney , Georgetown , New Braunfels and Cedar Park .
