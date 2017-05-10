Cullen Davis case: Did a Texas millionaire get away with a brutal double murder?
It was one of the most notorious cases in Texas history -- an ambush in a mansion that killed two and wounded two others forty years later, no one has been held accountable On the night of August 2, 1976, former college basketball star Stan Farr and his date, Priscilla Davis, a petite soon-to-be-divorcee, returned to her home after a night on the town with friends and were met by a man dressed in black and a hail of bullets. When the gunfire ended, Farr was dead, while Priscilla Davis and one her friends was wounded.
