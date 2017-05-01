Crime 28 mins ago 1:41 p.m.Police: Student cut in throat at Brewer High School in Fort Worth
A student is in custody and another is in the hospital after being cut Wednesday afternoon at Brewer High School, part of the White Settlement school district. Officers responded about 12:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Loop 820 after receiving a call that a male student had been cut in the throat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Linda
|293
|greg "racer" allen
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 28
|Al Sharpton
|3
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Apr 24
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Apr 22
|Moo Farts
|1
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC