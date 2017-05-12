Continue reading Motorcyclist dies after being crushed between 2 vehicles in southern Fort Worth

Continue reading Motorcyclist dies af...

Officers responded to the 8900 block of Pitchfork Ranch Road, near Sycamore School and North Crowley Roads, just after 5:20 a.m. The motorcycle driver crashed into the back of a pickup truck and another vehicle struck the motorcyclist from behind, Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

