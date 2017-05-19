Continue reading Dog About Town: Browsing for toys and treats and more things to do
Pets and their people are invited to shop, learn and play this weekend at Dallas Market Hall. In addition to exhibitors, speakers and demos, the Dallas Pet Expo will feature contests , lure and agility courses, free nail trims and giveaways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|Thu
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC