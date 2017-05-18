Conductor booted from own concert hall for ... carrying daughtera s violin case
Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conductor, says he was kicked out of Bass Hall on Sunday for carrying his daughter's violin case. Bass Hall management says the conductor knew the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|Thu
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Sansom Park Police (Mar '08)
|May 8
|Town Without Pity
|51
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC