Conductor booted from own concert hall for ... carrying daughtera s violin case

13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conductor, says he was kicked out of Bass Hall on Sunday for carrying his daughter's violin case. Bass Hall management says the conductor knew the rules.

