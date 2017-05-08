Cockfighting raid ends with three arr...

Cockfighting raid ends with three arrested, 141 birds seized

Police broke up a cockfighting event Sunday in the backyard of home, arresting three men and confiscating 140 birds, authorities said Tuesday. "All 90 fighting roosters were humanely euthanized upon arrival to spare them anymore suffering," city spokeswoman Diane Covey said in a Tuesday email.

