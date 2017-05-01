Citizens criticize Fort Worth police chief over bodycam leak investigation

Supporters of Fort Worth Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes, who have been under investigation in the leak of the viral Jacqueline Craig arrest video for more than two months, harshly criticized Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald's handling of the investigation Tuesday night at the City Council meeting. The supporters suggested that Pridgen and Keyes have been unfairly targeted because they are black.

