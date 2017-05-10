Celebrate this: Fort Wortha s first p...

Celebrate this: Fort Wortha s first pharmacy class is about to graduate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

There was no faculty, no facility, no curriculum - nothing but a promise to the city that we would work together to create something extraordinary. That was in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Tue Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 8 Janna 294
R.D. Ryno (Jan '09) May 8 Jackson 5
Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire May 7 maria_tortilla620 1
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Where Da White Women At May 7 Reginald Kimbro 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC