Car Pace Announces the Launch of New, User-Friendly Website

When users visit our website, they'll also notice that our cars are competitively priced, only between one to three years old, and in great condition," FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shopping for a preowned car just got a whole lot easier thanks to Car Pace's recent website launch. When consumers log onto CarPace.com, they can easily browse hundreds of makes and models of like-new cars that are for sale and up to 40 percent off the original purchase price.

