Benbrook says emergency bridge needed across Clear Fork but some residents fighting it

The project has always had to span troubled waters, with Benbrook officials pushing for the bridge to connect sections of the city divided by the river, while nearby homeowners successfully opposed it, voicing concerns that the boost in traffic would disturb their tranquil neighborhood. Now Benbrook officials have resurrected the bridge plan, saying that it will only be used for emergency access to neighborhoods in northeast Benbrook, where they say response times are close to 7 "Right now, we have two options," Benbrook City Manager Andy Wayman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.