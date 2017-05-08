Arlington man dies one week after single-vehicle crash in Fort Worth

A 53-year-old Arlington man died in the hospital Monday from injuries suffered in a crash last week in Fort Worth. Terry Osburn was driving his Jeep Wrangler on May 1 about 5:45 a.m. near the 5200 block of East Loop 820 South when he lost control, struck a barrier and crashed, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

