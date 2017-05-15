Another 140 jobs being cut at smartph...

Another 140 jobs being cut at smartphone repair facility in Fort Worth

Ingram Micro Mobility, which operates a wireless repair and logistics facility in the Centreport business park in far east Fort Worth, plans to cut 140 more jobs, according to a WARN letter filed with the state. The letter, dated May 8, attributed the cutbacks to a "recent loss of business at the Company's facility located at 14500 FAA Boulevard."

