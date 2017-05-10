Affidavit: Woman fighting with girlfr...

Affidavit: Woman fighting with girlfriend set warehouse fires

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 22-year-old woman started two separate fires at a Fort Worth Wal-Mart warehouse last month because she had a fight with her girlfriend and didn't want to stay at work, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram. Investigators determined that the two incidents, March 7 and 17, began after cardboard boxes were set on fire with a lighter.

