9-year-old a country boya dies after 4-wheeler accident in Granbury

A 9-year-old boy with a personality as bright as his favorite color, fluorescent yellow, is remembered for his love of all things country after he died in a 4-wheeler accident in Granbury Thursday night. Dylan Garrett, of Pleasant Valley, Mo., had just arrived in Texas after road-tripping with his mom, step-dad and younger brother to visit family in Hood County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.