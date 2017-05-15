80-year-old Fort Worth man charged with possessing child porn
An 80-year-old Fort Worth man who admitted to authorities that he uploaded child pornography because he "was trying to understand how someone could find that interesting" has been charged with a third-degree felony. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, ChatStep - an online group chat site - had alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after becoming aware of an upload of child porn by one of its users.
