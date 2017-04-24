Words exchanged, one left dead on Fort Worth street, says affidavit
A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the middle of a street last month after he challenged a group of men to get out of a car on North Chandler Street, according to an arrest warrant. Marcos Ocadiz, 17, is accused of fatally shooting Ricardo Oliveras on the night of March 18, and the teen was wounded in the arm by a friend who was trying to help Ocadiz, the warrant stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Mon
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Apr 22
|Moo Farts
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 20
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 17
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC