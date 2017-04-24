Words exchanged, one left dead on Fort Worth street, says affidavit

A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the middle of a street last month after he challenged a group of men to get out of a car on North Chandler Street, according to an arrest warrant. Marcos Ocadiz, 17, is accused of fatally shooting Ricardo Oliveras on the night of March 18, and the teen was wounded in the arm by a friend who was trying to help Ocadiz, the warrant stated.

