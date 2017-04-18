West Elm to open first Fort Worth location in West 7th
West Elm , the expanding furniture and home furnishings chain operated by Williams-Sonoma , will open its first Fort Worth store along West 7th this summer. The 10,500-square-foot store will be located at 2869 W. 7th St., at Currie Street, in the building formerly occupied by the upscale Lucky Strike bowling center.
