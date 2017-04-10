Wanted: Retail tenants for space near...

Wanted: Retail tenants for space near Fort Worth Convention Center

After not collecting rent for about five years, the city of Fort Worth wants to take another stab at leasing retail space in the Houston Street parking garage across from the Fort Worth Convention Center and the Omni Fort Worth Hotel that has sat vacant since 2009. The 11-story garage opened in April 2009 and the city had a three-year lease agreement with the Omni for the 20,000 square feet of space, all at street level.

