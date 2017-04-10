Treacherous north Fort Worth crosswalk getting improvements
The intersection of Funnel Street and Alta Vista Road is where Aaron Lancaster was the victim of a hit-and-run March 19. Aaron Lancaster, joking around. The 16-year-old Timber Creek High School student reportedly is still in a coma after being struck by a van while in a crosswalk near the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Wed
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC