Tom Thumb on West Seventh opens Wednesday

A 53,000-square-foot Tom Thumb store will greet downtown shoppers who have been hungry for a second grocery option in the West 7th district. The new store, Tom Thumb's 58th, sits at the intersection of Seventh and Stayton streets facing away from Seventh and toward surrounding real estate developments that are still under construction, which will lend a sort of urban village effect to the area when everything is finished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.