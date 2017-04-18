Tire tracks could lead investigators to hit-and-run driver in fatal wreck

Tire tracks left by a dual-wheeled truck early Sunday on a Tarrant County road could lead investigators to a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal wreck, authorities said Wednesday. The tracks and other bits of evidence are the only leads in the case of a motorist accused of killing Joshua Poindexter, 36, on Boat Club Road, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office spokesman David McClelland said Wednesday.

