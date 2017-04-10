Three correctional officers assaulted, One held hostage at Tenn. prison, officials say
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Sat
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
