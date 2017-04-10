Thousands take to Dallas streets to stand up for immigrants
Emiliano Reyes, 11, left, and his brother Angel Reyes, 13, both of Dallas, cheer while listening to political leaders speak Sunday during the Mega March rally for immigration rights in downtown Dallas. Demonstrators rally outside City Hall at the end of the Dallas Mega March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|22 hr
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Sat
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC