Thousands of gun owners expected at C...

Thousands of gun owners expected at Concealed Carry Expo in Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A look at some of the items used at Mobile Tactics, the mobile firing range, where visitors at the U.S. Concealed Carry Expo at the Fort Worth Convention Center fire guns. Workers at Mobile Tactics, the mobile firing range, have a bucket they fill up with bullet shells after expo visitors fire guns in the Mobile Shooting Experience trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... Apr 5 CoachJeffTFW 1
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Apr 2 TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Apr 1 Jessica 13
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Mar 30 John Wiley Price 1
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC