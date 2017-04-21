The Tile Shop expands presence in greater Dallas area with opening of ...

The Tile Shop , a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, now operates 7 retail showrooms in the greater Dallas area with the opening today of its newest location in Fort Worth, Texas. Located at 5650 Overton Ridge Blvd, the 16,355 square foot store offers homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of more than 4,000 high-quality tile designs.

