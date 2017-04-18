Texas talks new bathroom bill, and now Fort Worth is listening

And as of this week, Fort Worth now has even more money at risk if the Texas Legislature doesn't calm the Great Political Bathroom Panic. A Carrollton Republican's bill set to go before a House committee Wednesday would leave city nondiscrimination laws in place everywhere except bathrooms, showers and lockerrooms, protecting LGBT equal-rights laws but punting to state law the politically volatile question of how transgender Texans decide bathrooms.

