Texas talks new bathroom bill, and now Fort Worth is listening
And as of this week, Fort Worth now has even more money at risk if the Texas Legislature doesn't calm the Great Political Bathroom Panic. A Carrollton Republican's bill set to go before a House committee Wednesday would leave city nondiscrimination laws in place everywhere except bathrooms, showers and lockerrooms, protecting LGBT equal-rights laws but punting to state law the politically volatile question of how transgender Texans decide bathrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|5 hr
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|12 hr
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC