Texas Building Achieves LEED Designation

The Tarrant County Precinct 1 Administration Building in Fort Worth, Texas, which underwent a $5 million refurbishment that concluded in November 2016, received special recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council. The Tarrant County Precinct 1 Administration Building in Fort Worth, Texas, achieved the LEED Silver Designation from the U.S. Building Council.

