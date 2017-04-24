Texas Building Achieves LEED Designation
The Tarrant County Precinct 1 Administration Building in Fort Worth, Texas, which underwent a $5 million refurbishment that concluded in November 2016, received special recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council. The Tarrant County Precinct 1 Administration Building in Fort Worth, Texas, achieved the LEED Silver Designation from the U.S. Building Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|5 hr
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Sat
|Moo Farts
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 20
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 17
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC