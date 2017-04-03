Tell Texas lawmakers to a Keep the Pr...

Tell Texas lawmakers to a Keep the Promisea on highway funding

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Texas voters overwhelming approved the allocation of a small portion of sales tax revenue for roads in a 2015 election. Their 83 percent support sent a clear message to invest more of our resources on roads and bridges to make highways safer and to address ever-growing traffic congestion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... 2 hr George Soros 2
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... Apr 5 CoachJeffTFW 1
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Apr 2 TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Apr 1 Jessica 13
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC