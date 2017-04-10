TCU board elects new chairman and vice chair, approves a campus master plan
Texas Christian University trustees recently elected Mark L. Johnson as chairman, replacing Clarence Scharbauer III, whose term ends May 31, the university said in a news release . Johnson is a principal and portfolio manager with Luther King Capital Management in Fort Worth and is president of the Amon G. Carter Foundation and vice president of the board of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art .
