Sword-wielding man accused of assaulting mother, threatening to blow...
SWAT officers reportedly captured a man who's accused of stabbing a car with a sword and assaulting his mother in southern Fort Worth before he threatened to kill himself Monday afternoon. Firefighters initially responded to the 3800 block of Townsend Drive, near McCart Avenue and West Biddison Street, about 11:30 a.m. Brent Savoie, 39, had pierced a neighbor's car with a sword, assaulted his mother and threatened to blow himself up when he turned the gas on, police told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram .
